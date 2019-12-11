Ex-BJD leader gets bail in sexual harassment case

The Orissa High Court granted conditional bail on Wednesday to former BJD leader Pramod Kumar Sahu who is accused in a sexual harassment case. He was removed as president of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society last month after being arrested for allegedly harassing a 22-year-old woman employee of the entity.

Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray granted relief to the 56 -year-old politician, directing the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court of Kendrapara to release him on bail after setting appropriate conditions as it deems proper. Sahu was arrested on November 4, following a massive public outcry.

The woman had alleged that Sahu had threatened her of consequences after she had resisted his sexual advances..

