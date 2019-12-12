Left Menu
People News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein posts new bond as pledge he won't flee sexual assault trial

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Harvey Weinstein posts new bond as pledge he won't flee sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein posted additional security on Wednesday as a pledge that he will not flee a criminal sexual assault case brought by New York prosecutors, who had sought to increase his bail after he allegedly failed to wear his electronic ankle monitor. Prosecutors had sought $5 million bail for the former Hollywood producer rather than the original $1 million, but Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to let Weinstein post a $2 million insurance bond. Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosby's bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers' argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, who built a long career capped by the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show," became the first celebrity convicted in the "#MeToo" era when a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

