Two Bangladeshi women get 10 months RI for illegal stay

A court in Thane has sentenced two Bangladeshi women to 10 months of rigorous imprisonment for staying in India illegally. In the order passed last week, district judge Rajesh Gupta also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the duo.

The court held Asma Khatun Iliyas Shaikh (45) and Latifa Jamal Shaikh (50) guilty under the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act. Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that the anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane police had conducted a raid at a slum colony in Mira Road locality in February this year.

During the raid, the two women started running away from the spot, but were nabbed by the police team. When the women were asked about their nationality, they could neither give satisfactory answers nor produce valid documents, following which an offence was registered against them and they were arrested. The court directed the superintendent of police to arrange for their deportation to Bangladesh after their sentence gets over..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)