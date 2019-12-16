Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italy approves 900 mln euro rescue for ailing bank Pop Bari

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 04:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 04:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Italy approves 900 mln euro rescue for ailing bank Pop Bari

Italy's government approved late on Sunday an emergency decree granting a lifeline of up to 900 million euros ($992 million) to cooperative bank Popolare di Bari, in the latest state bailout of an ailing lender. The bank, which said last week it needed an urgent injection of up to 1 billion euros, has struggled to cope with mounting loan losses during a slump that has devastated Italy's economy, notably in Popolare di Bari's home region in the south.

It was placed under special administration by the Bank of Italy on Friday but the government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte failed to approve a rescue package on the same day as several ministers boycotted a hastily convened cabinet meeting. A new cabinet meeting was held on Sunday evening and approved a capital injection for the bank, the biggest lender in Italy's underdeveloped Mezzogiorno. The government decree aims to create a state-owned "bank for investments" in the south.

"The government is on the side of the savers and employees of Popolare di Bari and is committed to re-launching it for the good of the economy of the south," Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said. The government plan calls for an injection of up to 900 million euros into state-owned Banca del Mezzogiorno-Mediocredito Centrale so that it can finance a capital increase at Popolare di Bari. Of these funds, 500 million would be used to quickly bolster the financial strength of Popolare di Bari and the rest would be set aside in case of future requirements, a source close to the matter said.

The government wants a deposit guarantee fund financed by Italian banks to take part in the rescue by providing as much as 500 million euros. The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FITD), whose executives are due to meet this week, said this month it had been asked for help by Popolare di Bari but wanted to examine the bank's business plan before making a decision.

The crisis at Popolare di Bari has heaped pressure on Conte's fractious coalition, which brings together the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party. Only hours before the cabinet meeting on Friday night, Conte said the banking system was in good health and there would be no need for state bailouts, prompting the right-wing opposition League party to call on him to resign.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday he wanted to know why the bank's health had been allowed by the Bank of Italy, the sector supervisor, to deteriorate so badly and which bank managers were responsible for its pile of bad loans. Since 2016, Italy has had to rescue several of its banks, including Monte Dei Paschi di Siena and two Veneto lenders, rescues slammed by 5-Star - which at the time was in opposition - as a waste of taxpayer money to help fat-cat bankers.

With 5 Star and the PD at odds over a growing list of economic issues, from the fate of airline Alitalia to the troubled Ilva steel plant in the south, Popolare di Bari's woes could have potentially serious implications for the government. Like thousands of Italians who invested savings in the shares and bonds of local banks, Popolare di Bari's 69,000 shareholders stand to lose their money in a rescue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar has 'softened' stance following ICJ hearing, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Following the United Nations International Court of Justice ICJ hearing, Myanmar has softened its stance on the matter pertaining to Rohingya Muslims said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. They have softened their stance. They hav...

WB: Several trains cancelled in Katihar division following public agitation against CAA

Due to public agitation following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, CAA several trains in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway will remain cancelled on Monday. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Easte...

AchhaGo makes it big at IEAE 2019 AchhaGo launched Smart Living at the IEAE 2019

December 16th, 2019, New Delhi AchhaGo, the retail wing of AchhaCart, has successfully completed the three-day India International Electronics Smart Appliances Expo. The brand launched its concept of smart living, showcased new product an...

Vaping may increase chronic lung disease risk: Study

Use of e-cigarettes may significantly increase a persons risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, according to a study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019