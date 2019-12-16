Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear on Dec 18 plea of Cong, ex-Tripura Maharaja challenging Citizenship Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 11:26 IST
SC to hear on Dec 18 plea of Cong, ex-Tripura Maharaja challenging Citizenship Act

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on December 18 pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on December 18.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing the two pleas and said this petition should also be heard along with a similar plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is coming up for hearing on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WB: CM Mamata Banerjee announces mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC in the North-eastern states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega rally in Kolkata today to protest against t...

IBC saved 160 cos from premature death, says Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC has saved 160 companies from premature death, and its implementation will also help in pushing economic growth higher by a few percentage points, according to a senior official. M S Sahoo, Chairperson ...

We are witnessing annihilation of values: Kapil Sibal after protests in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for the ongoing protests over the new citizenship law and said that we are witnessing the annihilation of values. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said that it is t...

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that left over 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019