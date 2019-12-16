Left Menu
MP honeytrap case: 400-page charge sheet filed

  PTI
  Indore
  Updated: 16-12-2019 16:18 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:18 IST
A 400-page charge sheet was filed on Monday in the honeytrap and blackmail case busted in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh in September this year. The honey-trapping racket was revealed after Indore Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh approached police claiming he was being blackmailed to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips.

Five women and a man, identified as Aarti Dayal (29), Monica Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45), were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 for allegedly running the racket. The charge sheet was filed in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amit Kumar Gupta against the six persons who have been charged under sections 370 (human trafficking), 385 (intimidating a person to extort ransom) and others of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Information Technology Act, said District Public Prosecution Officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh.

"Singh's allegations have been substantiated in the charge sheet. Several evidences were presented along with the charge sheet. Two other accused in the case, Rupa Ahirwar and Abhishek are absconding," he told reporters here..

