Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC annuls election of Azam Khan's son as Suar MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:52 IST
HC annuls election of Azam Khan's son as Suar MLA

In a jolt to Rampur MP Mohmmad Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Monday annulled the election of senior SP leader's son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan as an Uttar Pradesh MLA on the ground that he was underage and not qualified to fight the poll in 2017. A bench of Justice S P Kesarwani declared the election of the junior Khan from the Suar assembly segment null and void on a plea by the defeated BSP candidate, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan.

Allowing Kazim Khan's election petition, the bench ruled that Abdullah Azam Khan was not qualified to contest the election of the legislative assembly as he had not yet turned 25 when he filed the nomination papers for the assembly election in 2017. In his election petition against Abdullah Khan, Kazim Khan had contended that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993 and not September 30,1990, as claimed in the nomination paper.

Accordingly, he was yet to reach 25 years of age to become eligible to fight the election, when he filed the nomination papers on January 25, 2017, Kazim Khan had contended. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA from Suar constituency of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017.

The unsuccessful Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from the Suar assembly segment, Kazim Khan, had further pointed out in his election petition that educational certificates, passport and visa of Abdullah Khan mentioned January 1, 1993 as his date of birth. But in his nomination papers, Abdullah Khan had mentioned September 30, 1990 as his birth date on the basis of a certificate from Lucknow's Birth and Death registrar.

The bench unseated the Suar MLA after examining the entire facts as borne out of various documents, including the service record of Abdullah Khan's mother. It too had mentioned January 1, 1993 as his date of birth. Placing special reliance on the service book of Abdullah Khan's mother, Tazeen Fatima, a former Rajya Sabha MP, Justice Kesarwani said in his 49-page judgement that it was an "admitted piece of evidence".

In its ruling unseating the Suar MLA, the court directed the high court's registrar general to intimate the substance of the verdict to the Election Commission of India and the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker to take follow-up actions. To buttress his contention, Kazim Khan, a four-time MLA from Suar, had contended that Azam Khan's son had filed false documents in support of his age.

Earlier at one stage, Abdullah Khan's mother appeared as a witness before the court and contended that her son was born on September 30, 1990 as can be seen by her service records, registering the fact that she had taken maternity leave in 1990. The court, however, rejected her claim.

Besides her, Dr Uma Singh, a senior gynaecologist at Queen Mary's Hospital, Gandhi Memorial and associated hospitals, including K G Medical College, Lucknow, also appeared in the court as witness. After recording the statements of all witnesses and having heard the arguments of all sides, the court had reserved its judgment on September 27, 2019.

PTI CORR RAJ RAX RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Car blast kills one man in Damascus

Damascus Syria, Dec 17 SputnikANI At least one man was killed in a car explosion in the Syrian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria TV reports.The car driver was killed when an explosive device, planted by terrorists in his vehicle,...

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019