Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tis Hazari Clash: SC refuses to entertain plea filed by lawyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 21:08 IST
Tis Hazari Clash: SC refuses to entertain plea filed by lawyers

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by some advocates seeking disciplinary action against police personnel who sat on protest after the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari court complex and asked them to approach the Delhi High Court for relief. The top court said the high court is seized of the matter and had passed several orders in the matter.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee refused to entertain the plea but gave liberty to the petitioners including advocate G S Mani to approach the high court. It asked the high court for speedy disposal of the matter.

Earlier, the top court had sought placing of orders passed by the Delhi High Court on the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari court complex and the subsequent protest by the policemen at their headquarters. It had said it doesn't want to start a parallel proceeding since the high court is seized of the matter.

Lawyers and police had clashed over a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court complex here on November 2 during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised. Two days later, lawyers of all six district courts had gone on a strike which was called off on November 15.

In an unprecedented protest by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel had laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours on November 5 and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues by the lawyers. The Delhi High Court, which took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of media reports on the incident, ordered a judicial inquiry by one of its former judges, Justice (retd) S P Garg, into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telling of NZ history encouraged by Tuia 250 must continue

The telling of our history that has been encouraged by Tuia Encounters 250 must continue and the Government will play its part, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.She was speaking at Tuahuru Marae in Te Mhia today as part of the official c...

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief: Need to speak with Turkish counterpart to understand Erdogan base comments

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that he needed to speak with his Turkish counterpart to understand how serious President Tayyip Erdogan was when he said he could shut down the Incirlik air base, which hosts U.S. nuclear war...

Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch. Hazlewood suffered a low-g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019