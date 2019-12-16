No protestors fired upon: Delhi police sources on claims of bullet injuries to students in Jamia protest

Sources in the Delhi Police on Monday refuted reports of police opening fire during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jamia Nagar held a day earlier. The sources added that the department has launched an investigation to ascertain the truth behind reports which claimed that students were admitted in a government hospital in New Delhi with bullet wounds.

According to the sources, the injuries to students, as being claimed in some media reports, might have arisen from the sharp end of tear gas shells hitting them directly. Earlier today, Delhi Police registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

Several students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage this morning as the varsity was closed till January 5 owing to yesterday's violent protests. The protests led to clashes between the police and students and left several injured.

Some students also protested at the gate of the University demanding action against Delhi Police for their alleged 'crackdown' on protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)