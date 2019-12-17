Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Mexico, U.S. seek to dispel tension over labor tweak to trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 02:34 IST
UPDATE 5-Mexico, U.S. seek to dispel tension over labor tweak to trade deal
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. and Mexican governments on Monday sought to defuse a controversy over Washington's plan to monitor Mexican labor standards under a new regional trade deal, with Mexico saying it was satisfied by U.S. assurances it was not sending inspectors.

Mexico, the United States, and Canada on Tuesday agreed to revised terms for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). That same day, the U.S. Congress set out how Washington planned to send attaches south to monitor the application of Mexican labor laws, which Democratic lawmakers worry are too lax.

Over the weekend, the Mexican government objected to the plan. On Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Mexican deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade in Washington and said in a letter that use of attaches was a common practice, and that Mexican legislation would be upheld. "This personnel will not be 'labor inspectors' and will abide by all relevant Mexican laws," Lighthizer said in the letter. Asked whether the letter satisfied Mexico's concerns, Seade told reporters in Washington: "Absolutely."

"Ambassador Lighthizer was completely in the right... in saying sorry," Seade said, adding that Mexican officials had not identified anything else "questionable" in the U.S. plan. At an earlier news conference, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the spat would not put the USMCA at risk, and that it would be up to Mexico whether to give accreditation to proposed labor attaches on its territory.

"The attaches are authorized by Mexico," he told reporters. "No country can assign attaches in Mexico but us." Critics of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador see the labor provision as the latest in a string of concessions granted to U.S. President Donald Trump following agreements on migration and security.

An annex for implementing USMCA presented in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday envisaged designating up to five U.S. experts to monitor compliance with a Mexican labor reform. The U.S. House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee expects to vote on the implementing legislation on Tuesday, with a vote by the full House expected later in the week, according to congressional sources.

At the weekend, Seade, the Mexican official in charge of USMCA negotiations, criticized the U.S. plan to send labor experts to Mexico, saying it was not part of the accord signed by the three countries. In his letter, Lighthizer said any "good faith questions about whether workers at a particular facility are being denied labor rights" would be investigated by an independent, three-person panel chosen by both parties, not the labor attaches.

The row is the latest outbreak of tensions over trade in North America triggered by Trump's decision to renegotiate NAFTA after he took office in 2017. Concerns about trade have cast a shadow over Mexico's economy, which sends about 80% of its exports to the United States.

Trump has worked to push Lopez Obrador into tightening Mexico's borders and accepting migrants seeking asylum in the United States while their cases are heard in U.S. courts. Mexico's peso on Monday strengthened to less than 19 per dollar, its strongest in more than five months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors, Siakam shoot down hapless Cavs

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 on Monday night. Norman Powell added 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting for the Raptors in the first meeting this season between the teams...

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored in t...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Acciari's first hat trick takes Panthers past Senators

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019