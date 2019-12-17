Left Menu
Delhi Police deny any bullets were fired on protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia

Delhi Police have refuted allegations of firing on protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia, saying that two persons admitted in Safdarjung Hospital here were admitted on their own.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police have refuted allegations of firing on protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia, saying that two persons admitted in Safdarjung Hospital here were admitted on their own. "Two persons in Safdarjung Hospital got admitted on their own. The type of injury to these people is yet to be known. We have not fired anything, but we have recovered an empty shell from a residential area," said the Delhi Police sources.

There were several reports and rumours that the protestors might have been fired upon during the police action against the violence that erupted during the protests on Sunday. Police are investigating the role of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others for their alleged involvement in yesterday's violence. Police said that action would be taken against whosoever is involved in violence.

Earlier, the BJP lodged a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MLA Amanatullah Khan and others alleging their involvement in the violence at Jamia Millia University on Sunday. Delhi Police have registered two FIRs pertaining to the damage to property and riots.

According to sources, the Delhi Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the violence and all of them have criminal backgrounds. Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar has said that as many as 200 people were injured in the incident, of which many are students of the university.

She has also said that the university administration will file an FIR against the Delhi Police for forcibly entering the campus and allegedly destroying property. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

