UK plans to have new EU relationship ready for Jan 2021 - PM's spokesman
The British government plans for its new relationship with the European Union to be ready to be implemented in January 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.
The government plans to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond December 2020.
The spokesman said Johnson had spoken to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the pair had agreed to work with "great energy" to agree a future relationship by the end of next year.
