Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai coastal road project: SC stays Bom HC order, allows civic body to reclaim land

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:11 IST
Mumbai coastal road project: SC stays Bom HC order, allows civic body to reclaim land

Providing relief to the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court order quashing the Coastal Road Zone clearances granted to the city civic body's ambitious Rs 14,000 crore coastal road project. The top court, however, said that authorities can reclaim the land meant for construction of the eight-lane 29.2 km-long road project but cannot develop it.

The ambitious project of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to suburban Borivali in north Mumbai. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said, "We are of the considered opinion that the order of the Bombay High Court dated July 16 should be stayed till further orders".

It said that the respondents including Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai can reclaim and secure the land meant for the road project but cannot develop it till further orders of the court. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state said that it is a 29.2 kilometer stretch along the coastal line connecting Marine drive to the sub-urban area of Mumbai.

He said that the High Court had stayed the order due to want of environmental clearances. Mehta said there is no space in Mumbai and this project was started in 2018 to ease the traffic situation of the city and there is deadline of the year 2022 for its completion.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the civic body, said that they had Coastal Zone Clearances but did not have environmental clearances as it was not a national highway. "There is no need for any clearances. According to the notification of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the roads do not need any clearances but highways have to get such environmental clearances. Mumbai needs roads. This road is within Mumbai," he said.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners before the High Court, opposed the state government and said that it is a serious matter and the court should fix it for final hearing after the winter vacation. "We have to protect the coastal areas of the country. Its degradation cannot be allowed. They have been reclaiming land and pouring concrete into the ocean. This court had earlier even refused to grant interim stay of the judgement of High Court," he said.

Gonsalves said that heavy machines were removed from the site after the High Court order but they will return and start work if the court grants interim stay. The bench said it would stay the High Court verdict and hear the matter in the month of March.

The bench was hearing appeals filed by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Larsen and Toubro Ltd and HCC HDC JV. On October 23, the top court had refused to grant interim stay of the High Court verdict.

The apex court had earlier sought response from fishermen's association, activists and residents on whose petitions the High Court on July 16 quashed the CRZ clearances, saying there was "serious lacuna" in the decision-making process and lack of proper scientific study. A division bench of the high court in its ruling had said the civic body cannot proceed with work on the 29.2 km project, which proposes to connect Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to suburban Borivali in north Mumbai.

The high court had noted that the environmental clearance was required to be taken by the civic body under Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification issued by the Centre. "We declare that the civic body cannot proceed with the works without obtaining an environmental clearance under EIA notification. Further, permission under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 should also be obtained," the high court had said.

The high court quashed and set aside the approval granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on January 4, 2017, the nod given by the EAC on March 17, 2017 and the final approval granted by the MoEF on May 11, 2017. The high court, however, had upheld the December 30, 2015 amendment to CRZ Rules which permitted reclamation of land in coastal regulated areas for constructing roads.

In April, the high court had prohibited the civic body from carrying out any further work on the project following which the corporation appealed in the Supreme Court. The petitioners challenged the reclamation and construction work for the project on the primary ground that it will result in damage to the coastline and destroy major marine life along the coast and livelihood of the fishermen.

They claimed that the coastal road project will irreversibly damage the coastal ecosystem and deprive the fishing community in the city of its source of livelihood. The civic body had earlier told the high court that it had all the necessary approvals for the project.

The project, which proposed to connect south Mumbai with north western suburbs of the metropolis, was one of the flagship infrastructure schemes of the earlier BJP-led Maharashtra government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

With or without Huawei? German coalition delays decision on 5G rollout

Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives and their Social Democrat partners have delayed until next year a decision on security rules for Germanys 5G network that could bar Chinas Huawei, a highly divisive issue in an unhappy alliance.Merkel...

U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

The U.S. Senate looked set to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a 738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to sign it into law.As voting continued, the vote in the Republ...

Prasad launches National Broadband Mission

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched National Broadband Mission NBM and said its aim is to fulfil aspirations of the people and enabling fast track growth of digital communication infrastructure. Addressing the gathering a...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019