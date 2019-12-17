Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Pakistan sentences former dictator Musharraf to death in absentia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:45 IST
UPDATE 3-Pakistan sentences former dictator Musharraf to death in absentia
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Pakistani court sentenced former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia on Tuesday on treason charges stemming from his imposition of a state of emergency in 200. Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president until 2008, is out of the country and did not comment on a ruling widely seen as part of a standoff between the judiciary and military over the rule of law.

"Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 (of the constitution) for violation of the constitution of Pakistan," government law officer Salman Nadeem said. The full ruling by a special anti-terrorism court was not immediately available but the three judges reached a majority verdict, with two of them deciding against Musharraf.

Musharraf, 76, is the first former army chief to be charged with treason in Pakistan and has said the powerful military helped him get out of the country. In a strongly-worded statement, the army said the ruling had caused "pain and anguish" in the ranks and added: "The due legal process seems to have been ignored."

It said the case had been concluded in haste and that Musharraf "fought wars for the defense of the country (and) can surely never be a traitor." Musharraf imposed a state of emergency at a time when he faced growing opposition to his rule. All civil liberties, human rights, and democratic processes were suspended from November 2007 to February 2008.

The final years of his rule were marked by struggles with the judiciary over his wish to remain head of the army while president. He quit in 2008, after a political party that backed him fared poorly in a national election. VIDEO RECORDING FROM HOSPITAL BED

In a video recording issued from a hospital bed in Dubai, Musharraf said last month he was not being given a fair hearing in the case, filed in 2013 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whose government was ousted by Musharraf in 1999. "I served the nation and made decisions for the betterment of the country," Musharraf said.

A lawyer representing Musharraf said he would challenge the court ruling. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, an aide to Sharif, called it a landmark ruling that would help constrain the military.

"We have secured our future generations," he said. The judiciary has been increasingly assertive in its battle with the military to establish the rule of law.

Three weeks ago, the Supreme Court struck down a three-year extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure, saying were no legal or constitutional grounds to grant the general another term after his retirement on Nov. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...

File status report on opening of old age homes in all districts: HC to state govt

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a status report within three months with regard to opening of old age homes in all districts. A division bench comprising Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Ju...

US says China 'can't hide' Uighur plight after Arsenal retaliation

Washington, Dec 17 AFP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday denounced China for its heavy-handed actions against Arsenal over footballer Mesut Ozils support for incarcerated Uighurs, saying Beijing could not hide reality. Arsenal di...

Police issues notice to prevent BHU students from taking out march

Police has issued notice to students of the Banaras Hindu University BHU here asking them to not take out a march outside the campus premises to protest the amended citizenship law. The notice has been issued under provisions of section 149...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019