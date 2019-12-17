Left Menu
Development News Edition

INX Media case: Court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:47 IST
INX Media case: Court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others till January 27 in the INX Media corruption case. During brief proceedings, the CBI opposed the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.

The court adjourned the matter after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Vikash Kumar Pathak, appearing for the accused, sought time to advance arguments on replies filed by the CBI. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister P Chidambaram, an accused in the case, for Tuesday.

Besides Khullar, the court also extended relief to former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena. The interim relief granted to former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the FIPB unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also extended by the court.

During the hearing, the agency told the court that "during the course of investigation conducted into the case, criminal role of accused persons had come on record in the commission of the alleged offence". "The bail application of the accused persons is opposed on the ground that in the event of the them being enlarged on bail, there is every possibility that they may abscond, be not available for trail and there is every likelihood that they may tamper with the prosecution evidence which may adversely affect the trial of the case," the CBI said.

The court had granted the bail to them on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. The court had in October taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case against Chidambaram and 13 others, who are accused of various offences, including those under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The probe agency had claimed in the final report that Chidambaram "misused his official position", in conspiracy with his son Karti and others, in granting approval to a FDI proposal of TINX Media and INX News Pvt Ltd in lieu of "illegal gratification" in India and through offshore payments. The court had summoned Karti and the 12 other accused in the case on November 29.

Besides Karti and Peter Mukerjea, who are currently on bail, and chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman, who is currently on anticipatory bail in the case, the court also summoned others, including various former and current public servants. Those summoned include Khullar, Dungdung, Prasad, Bagga, Saxena and Pujari.

The court had also summoned INX Media Pvt Ltd, presently 9X Media Pvt Ltd; INX News Pvt Ltd, presently Direct News; Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) through their representatives. The CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

The report was filed under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), read with 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, including section 9 (taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant). The maximum punishment for these offences is seven years.

The name of Indrani Mukerjea, a former promoter of INX Media and an accused-turned approver, also appears in the final report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Skills of tomorrow key to closing global gender pay gap

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women may struggle to close the gender pay gap as technology reshapes the global economy, with womens jobs more likely to be replaced by robots while men dominate emerging sectors, a...

3 minors held for trying to kill 15-year-old boy in Nagpur

Three minors tried to kill a 15- year-old boy in Kanhan area of Maharashtras Nagpur district on Monday night over a petty dispute about throwing water, an official said. The victim, who received stab wounds in the stomach, wrist and thigh,...

UPDATE 2-Argentina's new economy bill hikes taxes on farm exports, foreign assets

Argentinas government is seeking higher taxes on agricultural exports and to tax foreign assets held abroad, the economy minister said on Tuesday. The government wants to raise export taxes on wheat and corn to 15 from 12, Economy Minister ...

Japanese brand Rinnai contributes to industrial growth in Malaysia

Malaysia is famous for its prosperous and fast-growing economy, with many successful industries and businesses. Japanese products have been contributing actively to this success. This factory in Taiping town in northwest Malaysia produces h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019