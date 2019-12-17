West Bengal: Bombs hurled at police, DCP injured

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured after a bomb was hurled at the police while they were trying to disperse protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area here on Tuesday. Cops were targeted and bombs were hurled at them during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest while they were chasing the protestors at Howrah's Sankrail Manikpur, said police.

Yadav, who was leading the police team, has been admitted to a hospital here. He has suffered injuries on both legs and face. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, the restriction on internet services has been extended for the next 48 hours across the North Dinajpur district.

The new citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

