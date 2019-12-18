U.S. diplomat's wife involved in fatal crash should return to UK - foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab appealed to the of the wife of a U.S. diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager to "do the right thing" and return to the UK. Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near the RAF Croughton air force base in Northamptonshire, central England, used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident, setting off a diplomatic tug-of-war between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation. "I appeal to Anne Sacoolas herself to do the right thing," Raab said in a statement on Tuesday after meeting Dunn's family. "If there is a charging decision from the Crown Prosecution Service, I urge her to come back to the United Kingdom and cooperate with the criminal justice process.

"We are united in our determination to get justice for Harry. The government will do everything it can," he added.

