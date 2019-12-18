Left Menu
Development News Edition

No bond for former-Mexican official charged with bribery linked to Sinaloa cartel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 03:25 IST
No bond for former-Mexican official charged with bribery linked to Sinaloa cartel

A U.S. judge has ordered a former Mexican government official responsible for public security to remain held without bond on charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes to help the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman operate with "impunity." Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, waived his right to a detention hearing in Dallas federal court, in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Horan, according to court records.

The defendant is expected to be transferred to Brooklyn, New York, where federal prosecutors charged him with drug trafficking conspiracy and making false statements. Garcia Luna, who lived in Florida before his arrest, could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Rose Romero, a lawyer for Garcia Luna, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Garcia Luna led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005 and was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012.

Prosecutors have said the Sinaloa cartel bribed Garcia Luna throughout his time in government to ensure safe passage for its drugs, and obtain information about rival cartels and Mexican probes into its activities. Guzman was sentenced to life in prison without parole and moved to a high-security facility in Colorado after being convicted of smuggling tons of drugs to the United States over a decades-long career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Not ashamed to talk about it: Theron on her mom killing her dad in self defense

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has opened up about her childhood when her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self defence, saying she is not ashamed to talk about the incident. The incident took place in June, 1991 in Benoni, ne...

UPDATE 1-Chinese leader Xi visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

Chinas President Xi Jinping begins a three-day visit to the gambling hub of Macau on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, with security tight and some media barred entry as protests rock nearby Hong Kong.Xis visi...

CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. The defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, students of c...

Time to protest on social media alone is over: Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday said he will be hitting the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as he believes that the time to express outrage on social media alone is over. The actor took to Twitter to anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019