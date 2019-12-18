Left Menu
India berates Imran Khan for 'abusing' global forums to peddle 'unwarranted remarks' on New Delhi's 'internal matters'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday came down heavily on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for irking the global community over India's "internal matters."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 03:51 IST
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (File pic).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday came down heavily on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for irking the global community over India's "internal matters." The Pakistani Prime Minister had earlier also peddled "familiar falsehoods to advance his narrow political agenda by making such gratuitous and unwarranted remarks," said the MEA in a statement.

The MEA's remarks come after Khan while addressing the first Global Refugee Forum as a co-convener in Geneva earlier today, said: "I want to tell the whole world that they should be aware of the biggest impending refugee crisis [in South Asia]." He was apparently referring to the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which promises Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Leaving no opportunity to condemn India on the world stage, Khan also put forth his rhetoric on New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying "It is time for the world to take notice of the situation in Kashmir," despite India's time again stating that such matters are entirely "internal" to the country. The MEA spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has once again peddled familiar falsehoods at a multilateral platform to advance his narrow political agenda by making gratuitous and unwarranted remarks on matters entirely internal to India."

"It should now be clear to the entire world that this is an established pattern of his (Pakistan PM Imran Khan) habitual and compulsive abuse of global forums," the statement read. Pakistan has repeatedly criticised India on the global platform for revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, instead of taking care of the vulnerable condition of the minorities who are facing the constant threat of persecution on its soil.

It is worth mentioning that the United Nations, as well as the entire international community, has regularly condemned the extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances of Balochs, Ahmadiyya, and other minority communities by the Pakistani establishment. "Over the past 72 years, Pakistan has systematically persecuted its minorities, forcing most of them to flee to India. PM Khan wishes world forgets what his Army did in '71 to people of erstwhile East Pakistan. Pakistan must act to protect and promote rights of its own minorities and co-religionists," the MEA statement said.

Prior to this, India earlier today, also "categorically" rejected a resolution adopted by Pakistan against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying that the move directly referred to matters that are "internal" to the country and is "a thinly-veiled attempt" by the Islamic state to peddle its false narrative on Kashmir. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with Presidential assent on November 12.

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in Geneva has been convened in recognition of an exemplary role for the protection and well-being of refugees by several countries including Pakistan, Islamabad said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

