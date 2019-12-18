Left Menu
Few injured in stone pelting incident during CAA protest in Brijpuri, situation under control now: Delhi Police

Few people have sustained injuries in stone pelting incident in Brijpuri area during the protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the situation has been brought under control now, Delhi Police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 07:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 07:04 IST
RP Meena, Additional DCP, North East Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Few people have sustained injuries in stone pelting incident in Brijpuri area during the protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the situation has been brought under control now, Delhi Police said. "Around 300-400 people were holding peaceful protest at Brijpuri area. Suddenly they started pelting stones. We held talks with them after which they have dispersed. Situation is under control now. Few people were injured," said RP Meena, Additional DCP, North East Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, protests were held in Delhi's Seelampur area. Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said that a police booth was damaged during the protest. He also denied the speculations of fire incident at a police station and said that no police station was set on fire during Tuesday's incident.

"No police station was set on fire today, only one police booth was damaged during the protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined", Randhawa told ANI. As many as 21 people including 12 police personnel and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained injuries during protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent in the Seelampur area of the national capital.

"Total 21 people were injured, of which 12 are Delhi Police personnel and three are from the Rapid Action Force," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police. He also informed that five persons have been detained in connection with the incident. (ANI)

