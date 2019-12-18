Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. judge approves PG&E deal with California wildfire victims; stock jumps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 07:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 07:22 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. judge approves PG&E deal with California wildfire victims; stock jumps
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved on Tuesday PG&E Corp's $13.5 billion settlement with victims of Californian wildfires, and the company's stock rallied as the utility gained momentum to emerge from bankruptcy in June as planned. "I don't think we've heard a single person say it's a bad settlement," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said during a six-hour hearing in San Francisco.

The settlement provides cash and PG&E stock to a trust for the benefit of individual wildfire victims. Montali also approved an $11 billion agreement with insurance companies, locking up the last and two most significant creditor groups.

Adding momentum to PG&E's plan, a lawyer for Governor Gavin Newsom told Montali the governor viewed the wildfire settlement as fair. "We don't want to stand in the way of that," Nancy Mitchell said. On Friday, Newsom rejected the PG&E reorganization plan and said the company would need a new board of directors and stronger finances to comply with a recently enacted wildfire law, known as AB 1054.

Mitchell said the necessary changes to the plan could be negotiated, although she called the governor's demands a "high bar." Newsom has accused the company of putting profit ahead of maintenance of its power lines and of poorly managing the widespread blackouts PG&E used to avoid sparking wildfires during high winds.

Opponents of the $13.5 billion agreement, led by bondholders, wanted Montali to strike a provision that obligates lawyers for victims to support PG&E's plan to exit bankruptcy. Bondholders want wildfire victims to have the option to support their competing bankruptcy exit plan, which they argued could be a fallback if PG&E failed to satisfy the governor.

The bondholder plan would wipe out the company's stock value and while the bondholders have argued their plan was better for wildfire victims, a lawyer for the victims said it would face a tougher time getting confirmed by the court. PG&E's stock jumped about 13% to $10.91 a share and regained most the ground lost after Newsom's rejection of the company's bankruptcy plan.

The company's plan needs approval from Newsom and Montali by June 30 to participate in the wildfire fund, which reduces liability for investor-owned utilities but requires them to spend billions of dollars upgrading equipment. PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in January facing 70,000 legal claims from at least 22 fires from 2017 and 2018, with victims seeking $36 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chinese leader Xi visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

Chinas President Xi Jinping begins a three-day visit to the gambling hub of Macau on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, with security tight and some media barred entry as protests rock nearby Hong Kong.Xis visi...

CM Gehlot inagurates first Janta clinic in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area here to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums. In the first phase, 12 Janta clinics ...

UPDATE 1-Kazakh president reshuffles senior officials

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday named Kanat Bozumbayev, previously energy minister, a presidential aide, and reshuffled a number of other senior officials.Tokayev did not immediately name a new energy minister, a key pos...

Charlize Theron details how her mother shot her father in 'self-defense'

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently opened up her incredibly unhealthy family during childhood and the moment when her mother shot and killed her father in an act of self defense. In a recent radio interview, she spoke ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019