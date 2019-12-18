Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are now one step closer to justice: Nirbhaya's parents welcome SC's decision

Nirbhaya's parents on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which dismissed the review petition of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, and said that they are awaiting for the district court to issue a death warrant against all the convicts in the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:34 IST
We are now one step closer to justice: Nirbhaya's parents welcome SC's decision
Nirbhaya's parents speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's parents on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review petition of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, and said that they are now awaiting for the district court to issue a death warrant against all the convicts in the case. "We welcome the decision. We are now one step closer to justice. We have waited for seven years and now we are closer to the final decision. They will soon be hanged and Nirbhaya will get justice," Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, told ANI.

Her father, Badrinath, expressed similar sentiments and said that he is still not satisfied. "A lot of similar incidents happened in December and people felt that they would not have happened if Nirbhaya's culprits were hanged. Until the death warrant is issued against them, we will not be satisfied," he said. A three-judge bench of the apex court today dismissed Akshay's review petition after not finding merits in it.

"We have given due consideration to grounds. Accordingly at this stage, we dismiss the review petition," the Apex Court bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, who authored the order pronounced it. Akshay had moved the top court seeking clemency on the ground that the "rising pollution" has already increased the mortality rates. He sought commutation of the death penalty awarded to him and four others.

Besides Akshay, three other convicts, Mukesh, Akshay and Pawan are facing the gallows for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. The girl, who was later named Nirbhaya, died of injuries a few days later. Two more persons, including prime accused Ram Singh, were also accused of committing the crime. Singh, however, committed suicide in the Tihar jail during the trial of the case. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility.

In 2013, a fast-track court had held the four condemned men guilty in the case. Their conviction was also upheld by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court later. Akshay is only one of the four convicts who had not filed the review petition in the case. Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay had filed the review petition last year but it was rejected by the apex court. As a last resort, Vinay, filed a mercy petition last month, but later sought to withdraw it.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court is also slated to hear a petition seeking issuance of death warrants against the four convicts today at 2 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple, Amazon, Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday.Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconduc...

Cole on signing with Yankees: 'It was my dream'

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wedne...

Giants QB Jones makes full return to practice

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain, took first-team reps and practiced fully on Wednesday. That would put Jones on track to start Sunday at the Washington Redskins, ...

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests evolving parliamentary disruption index

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a Parliamentary Disruption Index as a measure to monitor disruptions to reduce incidents of indiscipline. He made the suggestion during discussions at Conference of Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019