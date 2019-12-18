Left Menu
Haryana: Elaborate security arrangement in place in view of violence over citizenship law

Haryana Police have made an elaborate security arrangement across the state in the wake of the incidents of violence against new citizenship law and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country.

  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  Updated: 18-12-2019 16:16 IST
Navdeep Singh Virk, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Haryana.. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police have made an elaborate security arrangement across the state in the wake of the incidents of violence against new citizenship law and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country. In a statement on Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said the police are prepared to deal with any law and order situation across the State.

"All the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police have been directed to take necessary precautionary and preventive measures to maintain law and order and peace in their respective jurisdiction," he said. In view of the proposed protest call against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in district Nuh, Virk said that the police are on alert and have already made all requisite arrangements to maintain law and order. Police patrolling has been intensified to prevent any untoward incident.

The additional forces would also be marshalled from within the state for deployment in case of any requirement. All measures have been taken to contain any kind of violence as well as the safety of citizens, he said. Virk also urged the people not to take the law into their hands by responding to rumors on social media having the potential to incite violence. Apart from this, stern action will be taken against the rumor-mongers as well as those try to disturb the law and order, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

