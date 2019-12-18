Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest against CAA: Heated arguments in HC between Delhi govt counsel, Solicitor General

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:37 IST
Protest against CAA: Heated arguments in HC between Delhi govt counsel, Solicitor General

The hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday on a plea related to recent violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) witnessed heated exchange of words between the Delhi government standing counsel and the top law officer of the country. The arguments took place during the hearing of a petition, filed by a lawyer and two women students of JMI, seeking direction to the authorities to release the students and residents who were allegedly detained during the recent protests here against the CAA.

The petitioners' counsel sought interim protection from coercive action for the two women students, saying their apprehension was that action will be taken against them in response to the FIRs lodged by the Delhi Police. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra said though he represents Delhi Police, he does not have any instructions on the matter and according to him, the petitioners were women with no criminal antecedents and they should be given interim protection from coercive action.

"I appear for the police but I do not have any instruction. I am also an officer of the court. These three petitioners are women of this country and they are not hard earned criminals and have no criminal antecedents. "It is our duty to protect them. We will be failing in our duty if they are not given interim protection," he said.

However, this did not go well with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said he was appearing for all including Centre and Delhi Police and the submission made by Mehra was unfortunate. "This is unfortunate. Let him go to that side and appear for petitioners," he said, adding the matter has to be heard by the Chief Justice of the High Court as per the Supreme Court's direction and only the Chief Justice can pass any order.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action and said only an oral prayer was made by the petitioners' counsel for the relief and no material has been placed on record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Republican roadblocks and a civics lesson: key moments in the U.S. House impeachment debate

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Here are some highlights from the contentio...

Trump gave us 'no choice' but to impeach: top Democrat

Washington, Dec 18 AFP US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday President Donald Trump posed an ongoing threat to the countrys security that left Democrats no choice but to impeach him. It is tragic that the presidents reckless actions ...

All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold weather

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night. The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that ...

Have seen how friends are ignored in greed for power: Aaditya

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus BJPs poll symbol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019