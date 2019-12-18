Kerala: BJP, CPM councillors of Palakkad Municipality clash over CAA

BJP and CPM councillors of Palakkad Municipality on Wednesday clashed in the council meeting hall over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). CPM members moved a resolution demanding the withdrawal of CAA which has led to several protests across the country.

BJP members allegedly disrupted the speech and tore the resolution which led to an open clash between BJP and CPM councilors. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated that citizenship act was "an attack on the secular and democratic character of India."

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Congress and other opposition parties are vociferously protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

