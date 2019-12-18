Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt's approach to border security in J-K has sent signals across the border: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that the Modi government has followed an entirely different approach on border security, saying it has sent signals across the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and has also boosted morale of people living in border areas.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:58 IST
Modi govt's approach to border security in J-K has sent signals across the border: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that the Modi government has followed an entirely different approach on border security, saying it has sent signals across the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and has also boosted morale of people living in border areas. Delivering keynote address on 'Border States and National Security' at an event organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) here, Singh said the northeast has undergone a huge transformation during recent years and various steps have been taken to boost rail, air and road connectivity.

Singh, who is Minister for Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) and Minister of State in PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that a lot of initiatives have been taken for bordering areas. He also outlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed border areas on a high priority.

According to an official release, he said there has been an entirely different approach on how to approach the border security during the last five-six years. Speaking about Jammu Kashmir, he said this approach has sent signals both ways - across the borders and to those living at the international border and noted that it has boosted the morale of the people living in the bordering areas.

Singh said the government has taken cognizance of difficulties faced by people living in the border areas and initiatives for them include bunkers, toilets, seema bhawans and provision of cattle insurance. "This has been possible because of the extreme sensitivity of the government towards these people," he added.

Noting that security forces were "perpetually in a war mode nowadays", he said the security forces were earlier trained to fight an enemy from across the borders and not anti-national elements within the country. The minister said militancy and cross-border terrorism have become a serious challenge and as security dynamics have changed over the years so has obligation of security forces.

He said peace and development have a reciprocal relationship. "If peace is not there, development cannot happen. Similarly, if development is not there, it gives a breeding ground for unrest," he said. Noting that 'Look East Policy' has been changed to 'Act East Policy', he said northeastern states had socio-cultural proximity to bordering countries and share common eating habits, a common culture and other aspects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Cole on signing with Yankees: 'It was my dream'

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wedne...

UPDATE 1-Italian tax police seize documents on ouster of former Cattolica CEO

Italian tax police visited the headquarters of insurer Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione on Wednesday and seized documents relating to the sacking of former Chief Executive Alberto Minali in October, a source close to the case said.In a st...

All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold weather

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night. The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that w...

Former VC Mungekar opposes transfer of MU land to MMRDA

Congress leader and former vice chancellor of Mumbai University MU Bhalchandra Mungekar on Wednesday alleged a land scam at the universitys Kalina campus in north Mumbai. Addressing a press conference here, Mungekar said a deal for transfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019