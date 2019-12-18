Decision on 3 capital only after the expert committee submits report: AP Min Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday said that the Expert Committee formed to study the proposal of Andhra Pradesh having three capitals is likely to submit its report soon only after which government will take an appropriate decision in this regard. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the state may have three capitals and suggested that decentralisation may be done. While speaking during a discussion on capital, Reddy cited the example of South Africa and said that the mindset of capital being at the same place should change.

"The Chief Minister said that the government has constituted a committee to study on capital. There is a need for decentralization for the development and governance; for that, some study should be done by a committee; so a reasonably good committee is formed," said Venkataramaiah. "The committee may submit its report soon. The study is going on. Yes, it may come in ten days or so. Once the committee submits its report, it will be discussed among the public," he said.

"In case the committee report suggests setting up of Assembly, Secretariat and High Court at different places for the sake of decentralization of governance and development; we will discuss on it and will take the appropriate decision," he added. "The government will decide with a realistic approach to what constructions it can do within five years, as per a plan but not fictitious. We will let the people know it and will go ahead accordingly," said the Minister.

"Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals," Reddy had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.