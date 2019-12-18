Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:55 IST
From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.

Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to share pictures and videos, while its settings allow protection against the online harassment that users can suffer on other platforms. "I don't like Twitter because each time I open it I see so much hate," said Abdul Rehman, 22, an engineering student at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"There is no way to control who is viewing or sharing my pictures or videos on WhatsApp and most of my audience is not on Facebook." Tens of thousands of Indians have protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with students at the forefront.

Approved by India's president last week, the law paves the way for minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship, but critics say it is biased against Muslims. One protest on Sunday culminated in police storming the Jamia Millia Islamia University, leaving some 200 injured.

Current and former students have taken to Instagram, a photo and video sharing platform is known for lifestyle content, to express their disapproval. "We millennials are always active on Instagram," said Islam Mirza, who completed a master's in business administration at Jamia earlier this year. "Whether it is to call off the protest, whether it is to organize the protests, whether it is to instruct students what to do or what not to do to help keep the protests peaceful, we use Instagram as a messenger."

Many also use the platform to educate others about what they see as potential concerns with the new legislation. While Facebook and its messenger WhatsApp are also being used to drive conversations about the CAA and protests, over half a dozen students from Jamia said Instagram was their preferred choice of social media.

AVOIDING HATE Privacy settings on Instagram offer an escape from trolling or online harassment on platforms such as Twitter, said Torsha Sarkar, a policy officer at the Centre for Internet and Society in Bengaluru.

The active presence of film, music and fashion celebrities on Instagram also makes it an appealing platform for young users to post pictures and videos for all to see, unlike Facebook or WhatsApp where conversations are largely private or among a user's close social circle. It's not all one-way traffic though. Many are using social media to support the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese firm ByteDance's TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, is also being used to voice opposition to the citizenship law. A video posted by user @monuqureshi142 shows two women, one dressed in a white jumper and blue jeans, the other in a burqa, shouting slogans to a cheering crowd of hundreds outside Jamia University's main gate.

The soundtrack is dubbed over by a male voice rapping in Hindi. "They malign us when we speak of our rights, the government and police feign ignorance from it all ... Unite, listen to Muslims now all of you unite."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019