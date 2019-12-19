Lebanon's Hariri arrives at presidency as PM consultations begin
Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri arrived at the presidential palace on Thursday as formal consultations began to designate a new premier, live television footage showed. Senior political sources said former education minister Hassan Diab looks set to be designated to the position with the backing of factions including the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah.
Hariri, who is aligned with the West and Gulf Arab states, resigned on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the ruling elite.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
