Scottish leader: will consider all options if UK blocks independence vote

Scotland's nationalist government will consider all options to achieve self-determination for Scots if the British government tries to stop it from holding a referendum on Scottish independence, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"The question is often posed to me: 'what will you do if Boris Johnson says no?' As I've said before, I will consider all reasonable options to secure Scotland's right to self-determination," said Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party which won 47 out of 59 seats in parliament.

