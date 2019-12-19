Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Citizens stage protest against Citizenship law

Several citizens staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:26 IST
Gujarat: Citizens stage protest against Citizenship law
Citizens protesting against CAA in Ahmedabad on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Several citizens staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Asif Pawar, a resident of Ahmedabad, said: "The protest is against the violence which has been carried out by the government against the students in various parts of the country. They had peacefully asked for an answer, yet the police brutally beat up the students."

He further stated that the people will not bow down to the government and continue the protest against the Act. "The students of the country are not safe anywhere. Once the British had divided the country, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to divide the nation again," he alleged.

Another protester stated that the government is working against the students. Some of the protesters were later taken into police custody for taking out protest against the police's orders.

Earlier, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia told ANI: "We have deployed police in each area. No permission has been granted for any rally or protests. We will take strict action against those who attempt to disrupt the peace." He further stated that so far the situation in Ahmedabad was peaceful.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, last week and it became an Act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. Since then, protests have erupted in various parts of the country, including the North East over the amended citizenship law.

On Sunday, a violent clash had erupted between the Delhi Police and students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, leaving several injured. The Citizenship Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag, Forrest help Gujarat Giants enter IBL final

World Championships silver-medallist Amit Panghal helped Gujarat Giants book a berth in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League with a facile 4-1 win over Bombay Bullets in the first semifinals here on Thursday. Chirag and Scott Forr...

Situation brought under control in UP, priority to maintain law and order: DGP

Hours after violent protests against the amended citizenship law rocked Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh, state police chief OP Singh assured that the situation has been brought under control and the focus now was to maintain p...

Niti Aayog to draft roadmap for population stabilisation

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Friday will hold a consultative meeting to discuss a roadmap for population stabilisation and come out with a working paper to address key gaps in Indias family planning programmes. Increasing the basket ...

Rating agencies downgrade Yes Bank

Continued uncertainties on capital raising resulted in two domestic rating agencies downgrading private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday. The bank, which has had a tumultuous year since the RBI terminated the term of its co-founder chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019