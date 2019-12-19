Indo-US 2+2 was 'productive', resolved to enhance strategic global partnership: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held between the United States and India, a day before, was very productive and positive, and the two countries also resolved to enhance the strategic global partnership between each other. "The meeting was very productive, very positive. Before the meeting started, the Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister had a bilateral meeting with their counterparts. They also called on US President Donald Trump," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly briefing.

The 2+2 Ministerial dialogue hosted by the Department of State in Washington DC, in the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, and their Indian counterparts, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, focused on deepening bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and the shared leadership between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region. The MEA said that the two sides also engaged in a discussion on the Indo-Pacific, including ways to leverage the specific strengths to benefit not only the two countries but also the region as a whole. Some discussion also hovered around how the two countries can build a mutually beneficial defence partnership and enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism as well, Kumar added.

India also welcomed the United States as a founding member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). The four ministers resolved that they will work together to realize the full potential of India-US strategic global partnership. (ANI)

