ED moves Delhi court seeking to arrest Deepak Talwar in fresh case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking to arrest corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally. Special Judge Anurag Sain directed the jail superintendent to produce Talwar on Friday on an application by the ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, who has sought the production and remand of the accused for 14 days.

Talwar is currently lodged in Tihar central jail in a separate money laundering case related to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India. "Issue production warrant of accused who is stated to be lodged in Tihar jail for December 20," the court said.

The ED's application moved by advocate A R Aditya said Talwar is the founding member of NGO Advantage India that had received foreign contribution of Rs 90.72 crore from MBDA England, a leading European missile manufacturer, and Airbus France under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding between 2012-13 to 2015-16, . "Investigation has revealed that the NGO booked 'bogus' expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donation was utilised for various purposes," the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.