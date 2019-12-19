Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackbuck case: Arguments on Salman Khan's plea for exemption from appearance to be heard on March 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:57 IST
Blackbuck case: Arguments on Salman Khan's plea for exemption from appearance to be heard on March 7

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Thursday did not turn up for a hearing in the blackbuck poaching case at a court here, with the judge fixing March 7 as the next date for arguments on the actor's plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance in court. The very first question of Sessions Court Judge Chandra Kumar Songara was, "Where is Salman Khan?" He said the actor had not been appearing in the court since long.

The matter was listed for arguments on Khan's appeal against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail. "We had moved an application praying for permanent exemption for Khan's appearance during the hearing of the appeal in the court but the public prosecutor sought time to submit his reply on this application," Khan's counsel Nishant Bora said.

"We told the court that he could be produced whenever required," Bora said, adding that the court might pass any direction in this regard and it would be complied with. During the previous hearing in September, the defence had argued that Khan's appearance during the hearing was not required and his coming to Jodhpur for it caused disturbance in his work as an actor and also to police who had to undertake adequate arrangements for his security.

Khan has been on exemption till now, but the court will decide on granting further exemption on March 7. Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of a film in Jodhpur in 1998.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Dhoni has great relationship with Piyush Chawla: CSK coach Stephen Fleming

After buying spinner Piyush Chawla in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL player auction, Chennai Super Kings CSK coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday said that the skipper of the side MS Dhoni shares a good relationship with the spinner. In...

CAA stir: Kalindi Kunj route between Noida-Delhi to remain closed on Friday

The&#160;Kalindi&#160;Kunj&#160;road connecting Noida and Delhi will remain closed on Friday and commuters have been advised to opt for alternative routes, the Noida Traffic police said on Thursday evening.The Kalindi Kunj road, one of the ...

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar takes part in CAA protest, says raising voice an 'absolute democratic right'

Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday took part in a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Mumbai and said that raising voice is an absolute democratic right of every citizen. To raise your voice against something is an absolute democrat...

Delhi Police asks Facebook, Twitter and Insta to block 60 accounts for sharing fake news

In order to contain rumours and maintain law and order, Delhi Police has written to social media platforms, asking them to block as many as 60 accounts for allegedly sharing fake news. It was necessitated in the backdrop of violent protest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019