U.S. says imposes sanctions on two Iranian judges

  Updated: 19-12-2019 21:02 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 21:02 IST
The United States has imposed sanctions on two Iranian judges whom it accuses of having punished Iranian citizens and dual nationals for exercising their freedoms of speech and assembly, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.

The judges, Abolghassem Salavati and Mohammad Moghisseh, "oversaw the Iranian regime's miscarriage of justice in show trials in which journalists, attorneys, political activists, and members of Iran's ethnic and religious minority groups were penalized for exercising their freedom of expression and assembly and sentenced to lengthy prison terms, lashes, and even execution," the Treasury said in a statement.

