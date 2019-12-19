Lebanon president Aoun names former minister Diab next PM
Lebanon President Michel Aoun has designated Hassan Diab, an academic and former education minister, as the country's next prime minister on Thursday.
Diab, who has the support of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies, was named after formal consultations which require Aoun to designate the candidate with the most support among the country's 128 MPs.
