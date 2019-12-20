French government remains committed to end special pension regimes - PM

France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday the government remained fully committed to end special pension regimes after a meeting with unions over pension reform plans.

Philippe also said at a press conference he hoped the pension reform law to be voted on before the summer at least.

Philippe held roundtable discussions with trade unions as the government seeks to break the deadlock before Christmas in a pension reform battle that took strikes into a 15th day on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.