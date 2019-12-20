Andrew Bailey firm favourite to head Bank of England - FT

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey is the firm favorite to be named as the new governor of the British central bank, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Bailey, 60, currently runs the Financial Conduct Authority which is charged with cracking down on misconduct in the finance industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.