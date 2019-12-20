Left Menu
Michigan-based research institute to pay $5.5 mln over Chinese-funded grants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Michigan
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 02:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Van Andel Research Institute, which conducts biomedical research, will pay $5.5 million to resolve civil charges that it failed to disclose to the U.S. government that two of its researchers were funded by Chinese government grants, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

The Justice Department said that by failing to tell the National Institutes of Health (NIH) about the financial backing by China, the Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) violated the False Claims Act. VARI settled the case without admitting liability.

The Michigan-based Institute, independent biomedical research, and science education organization, said in a statement that the two researchers have resigned. The institute said it has been cooperating with the Justice Department probe over "the past several months," and called the settlement "in the best interest of the Institute." "VARI did not admit any liability, and this civil matter has no connection to the quality of the Institute's science or the validity of our research findings," it said.

The Justice Department also alleged that the institute made factual representations "with deliberate ignorance or reckless disregard" for the truth. The case against the institute marks the latest development in a broader crackdown by the United States amid concerns about widespread spying and intellectual property theft by the Chinese government.

The case comes after the NIH sent letters to research institutions around the country asking them to monitor government-funded projects involving primarily Chinese and Chinese-American researchers. At the heart of the government's interest in China's Thousand Talents Program, which China uses to entice researchers in the United States to share and transmit their knowledge back to China in exchange for perks including salaries, research funding, and lab space.

That program, which U.S. officials say has led recruits to engage in major intellectual property thefts such as stealing proprietary defense data related to U.S. military jet engines, was also at issue in the Justice Department's civil case against VARI. Between January 2012 and August 2019, the Justice Department said the institute failed to investigate researchers' foreign funding even though it had received a letter from a Chinese institution at one point which claimed that one of its researchers - Huaqiang Eric Xu - was receiving "generous support" from China's Thousand Talents Program.

Xu served as a primary investigator for the Center for Drug Discovery, a strategic collaboration between the Van Andel Institute and the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica. From 2013 through 2017, Xu received more than $10,000, the Justice Department said. In June 2018, the department said, the institute learned about some of Xu's Chinese grants while reviewing a proposed press release for a journal article that Xu was writing.

"Rather than inquiring further as to the scope or sources of Dr. Xu's foreign funding, and rather than determining whether any of the grants listed in the press release required disclosure to NIH, VARI removed the Chinese grants from the proposed funding attributions in its press release," the department said. The other researcher at issue, Jiyan Ma, also received a Chinese grant which was not disclosed to the NIH.

Neither Ma nor Xu could be immediately reached for comment.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Latest News

Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase

Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths. Voting is underway across 16 constituencies in the final phase. Among these are Rajmaha...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...

Massive debt wave could crash on developing countries, World Bank warns

A wave of debt in emerging and developing nations has grown faster and larger than in any period of the last five decades and could end with another crisis, the World Bank warned Thursday. And if the wave breaks, it could be more damaging s...
