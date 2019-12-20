Andrew Bailey selected as Bank of England governor - FT
The Bank of England has chosen former deputy governor Andrew Bailey as its new governor, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The appointment is set to be announced as early as Friday, the newspaper added.
Bailey currently serves as the head of the Financial Conduct Authority.
