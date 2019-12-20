Lawyers likely to mention before Delhi HC 'misconduct' by advocates after Jamia violence hearing

A bunch of lawyers are likely to mention before the Chief justice of the Delhi High Court the issue pertaining to the "misconduct" of some advocates after they failed to get immediate relief from the court in connection with the Jamia violence. "Senior Advocate Chetan Sharma will be mentioning the issue pertaining to the misconduct of Jamia lawyers inside courtroom number one when they could not get relief," lawyers said in a communication.

They also requested all the members to reach Delhi High Court on time. Delhi High Court had on Thursday posted for February 4 the petition related to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and issued a notice to Central government and Delhi Police.

After the court denied an earlier date for the hearing as requested by the petitioner's counsel, the lawyers raised 'shame, shame' slogans in the court. Several protesters and policemen had sustained injuries during the protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Nagar area which turned violent on Sunday. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.