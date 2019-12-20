UK names Andrew Bailey as new Bank of England governor

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey will be the British central bank's next governor, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

Bailey, 60, is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, a regulator charged with fighting misconduct in the finance industry. He previously spent 30 years at the BoE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

