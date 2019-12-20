Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court awards life imprisonment to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:31 IST
Court awards life imprisonment to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him to life imprisonment. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case and has to be paid within a month.

"This court does not find any mitigating circumstance. Sengar was public servant and betrayed people's faith," the judge said while declining the plea for lenient approach in sentencing him. The court also said the conduct of Sengar was to intimidate the rape survivor.

It also directed that the rape survivor be paid an additional Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the mother of the victim. The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child after holding the victim to be a minor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon's new PM aims to form government within six weeks - Deutsche Welle interview

Lebanons new prime minister designate Hassan Diab said in an interview with Deutsche Welle he will work on forming a government within six weeks to help pull the country out of a deepening economic and political crisis.Diab, an academic and...

UPDATE 3-Veteran watchdog Bailey to guide Bank of England through Brexit

Britains new government named Andrew Bailey as the Bank of Englands next boss on Friday, entrusting a veteran regulator and technocrat with steering the economy and its vast finance industry through Brexit.During a 30-year stint at the BoE,...

First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people a...

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Pakistans Punjab on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Dozens of people from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities have tweeted about the earthquake.Felt earthquake M5.9 strikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019