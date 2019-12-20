Left Menu
Former Eskom managers granted R300 000 bail each

The four were arrested in the early hours of Thursday in connection with fraud and corruption committed at Kusile which is located in Mpumalanga.

The investigation revealed the apparent gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile. Image Credit: ANI

Two former Eskom senior managers and two businessmen who were arrested for alleged fraud and corruption committed at Eskom's Kusile power station have been granted R300 000 bail each.

Former Eskom Group Executive for Group Capital Division Abram Abie Masango aged 51, former Eskom Senior Manager for Group Capital Division France Hlakudi aged 48, as well as Antonio Jose Trindade and Hudson Kgomoeswana appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday.

The court instructed that they surrender their passports to the investigative officer.

The four were arrested in the early hours of Thursday in connection with fraud and corruption committed at Kusile which is located in Mpumalanga.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, investigations began when suspicions were raised into the construction of two large projects at Medupi and Kusile power stations.

The investigation revealed the apparent gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile.

In June 2015, Eskom's Kusile Project management team submitted a request to Eskom Procurement Committee for a mandate to negotiate and conclude a contract with one of the companies.

The contract was approved in 2015 for R745 million to build two Air Cooled Condensers (ACC) units at Kusile.

It is alleged that from February 2015 to July 2017, the appointed companies, other related entities, and individuals shared approximately R30 million amongst themselves.

The case was postponed to 25 May 2020 with a possibility of further arrests.

Eskom continues to work with law enforcement

Meanwhile, the Eskom board and management said the entity continues to work with law enforcement agencies, including the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks to root out corruption and malfeasance.

"Whilst we observe the legal principle of presumption of innocence, Eskom will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that perpetrators of corruption and malfeasance are brought to book," said the power utility.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

