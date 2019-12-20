Left Menu
Chronology of events in Unnao rape case

Following is the chronology of events in the sensational Unnao rape case, in which a Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2017. - Jun 4, 2017: The 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by BJP MLA Sengar.

- Apr 3, 2018: Rape survivor's father beaten up by some persons and arrested in a false case of illegal arms allegedly at the behest of Sengar and 10 others. - Apr 8: Rape survivor tries to immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence, alleging police inaction.

- Apr 9: Rape survivor's father dies in custody. - Apr 10: Allahabad High Court transfers rape case to CBI.

- Apr 13: Sengar arrested. - Jul 11: CBI files chargesheet in rape case.

- Jul 17, 2019: Rape survivor, her family write letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi, expressing threat and danger to their lives allegedly from Sengar and his men. - Jul 28: Over-speeding truck rams into a car in which rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling, killing two of her aunts, leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

- Jul 29: FIR registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli against Sengar and nine others in connection with the road accident. - Jul 30: Rape survivor's letter to the CJI comes to light.

- Jul 31: Supreme Court takes cognisance of the letter, seeks report from its secretary general on the delay in placing it before the bench. - Aug 1: SC transfers five cases related to the rape case to Delhi, directs the trial court to complete the trial in 45 days.

- Aug 5: Day-to-day trial commences at the Tis Hazari court here. - Rape survivor airlifted to Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi from King George's Medical College in Lucknow.

- Aug 9: Court frames charge against Sengar and female co-accused Shashi Singh in the rape case. - Sep 11: Special temporary court set up at AIIMS to record the statement of the rape survivor.

- Sep 25: Rape survivor discharged from AIIMS. -Dec 6: Rape survivor shifts to rented accommodation in Delhi arranged by the Delhi Commission for Women on the trial court's order.

- Dec 10: Court reserves judgment. - Dec 16: Delhi court convicts Sengar for raping minor girl. Acquits co-accused Shashi Singh.

- Dec 20: Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment by court, a fine of Rs 25 lakh imposed on him.

