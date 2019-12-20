INSTANT VIEW-Economists and business react to new Bank of England governor Bailey

Britain's new government named Andrew Bailey as the next Bank of England boss on Friday, entrusting one of the City of London's most experienced regulators with steering the world's fifth-biggest economy and its vast finance industry through Brexit. Following is some reaction to his appointment from economists and business groups.

LIZ MARTINS, UK ECONOMIST, HSBC "After a rollercoaster of speculation ranging from Gerard Lyons to Helena Morrissey to Minouche Shafik - and amid an increased focus on diversity - this outcome is almost surprising. Still, it is not a shock. Mr. Bailey is not a renowned dove or hawk or outspoken political commentator. He is an experienced technocrat - and his appointment suggests continuity."

"In terms of Mr. Bailey's position on the dove-hawk spectrum, it is very hard to tell. Mr. Bailey does not comment publicly on monetary policy issues, or even more broadly about Brexit and the economy. He has on a couple of occasions alluded to the possibility of deregulation in a post-Brexit Britain, saying he favored a "same outcome, lower burden" approach to financial rules." "While we would not necessarily expect Mr. Bailey to hand over the responsibility of chairing the press conferences, he could still allow a greater role for his colleagues behind the scenes - meaning the market could end up looking to Mr. Broadbent or other MPC members for guidance more than in the past."

GINA MILLER, SCM DIRECT WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND ANTI-BREXIT CAMPAIGNER "It's scandalous - if you look at his record at the FCA and what has happened under his watch - to have someone like that now in charge of BOE."

"He intervened after things if you look at what's gone on at Woodford. If you look at all the things on his watch, the culture has been to do things at the very last minute." "It was reactionary. That is a very odd culture."

"At a moment where we are going to go into, one would argue, a very difficult period, you would have said there should be someone much more strategic in their outlook in the way they lead an organization." JOHN MCDONNELL, FINANCE CHIEF OF OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"As an establishment figure with what some consider is a less than inspiring record at the FCA Andrew Bailey will need to demonstrate early that he appreciates the need to address the deep structural problems of our economy and like Mark Carney understands the climate change threat." GEORGE BUCKLEY, ECONOMIST, NOMURA

"It's a good choice, a steady choice. They could have made a political choice but they did not." "It's nice to see they've chosen someone for their capacity to do the job, as opposed to whether they are a supporter or not of the government. This should be an appointment that is above the political fray, and in that sense, it is, as they have chosen someone who has the qualifications for it."

"It also makes sense to choose someone who's been at the bank for a very long time, and understands how the bank works from several angles." "It's difficult enough as it is to try to work what a new member of the Monetary Policy Committee will bring to the committee."

"It's particularly difficult when their primary job is not to do with commenting on or making interest rate decisions." "We don't have a great deal of information on what he will do."

PAUL DALES, UK ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS "He's considered a safe pair of hands."

"Having previously worked at the Bank in various guises for over 30 years, Bailey can be considered an insider with outside experience." "But he has never served on the Monetary Policy Committee so we don't know whether he's a dove, a hawk or somewhere in between."

"It is very rare for new governors to come in and change the dial on monetary policy on day one. So Bailey's appointment doesn't change our forecasts in any way. Instead, governors usually make their mark (good or bad) during crises." "Perhaps the biggest challenge will be dealing with the next severe downturn, which will probably take place during his eight-year term. That may require some innovative thinking given that the Bank is unlikely to enter it with much interest rate ammunition and as the current arsenal of unconventional policies is not considered very effective."

DEREK HALFPENNY, HEAD OF RESEARCH, MUFG "It's worth noting that a strong favorite for the role, LSE director Minouche Shafik, was rejected partly based on her opposition to Brexit according to a report in the FT. On the other hand, PM Boris Johnson's economic adviser when he was London mayor, Gerard Lyons, who has strong pro-Brexit views, was also not selected for the post. This could suggest that Andrew Bailey may have a somewhat more moderate view on the issue."

"If this is the case, and he is less concerned about the adverse economic impact of Brexit, it makes the case that he may be less inclined to cut interest rates than markets are currently pricing." "Overall it's worth noting that regardless of the stance of the BoE governor, there have been several instances in the past where a governor has been out-voted on the MPC and so ultimately his views do not necessarily determine the consensus."

SILVIA DALL'ANGELO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT "He should be safe pair of hands, and I think he will be well-positioned to lead an independent Bank at a highly challenging time. His appointment is positive for financial markets, as it provides some certainty at an otherwise uncertain time. However, looking ahead, he faces a tough job as he is expected to take swift action to smooth out the likely bumps of the Brexit process the country is going through."

PAUL EVANS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL, ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS "This is an excellent appointment which the insurance and long-term savings sector will wholeheartedly support. Andrew is an outstanding public servant with a rich understanding of the regulatory challenges that need to be resolved if we are to play our fullest part in supporting economic and social needs."

SIMON MORRIS, PARTNER, CMS LAW FIRM "The market is sure to welcome a real pragmatist who has run both the prudential and the conduct regulators. His views on maintaining open financial markets in the aftermath of Brexit will chime with the City at a time of major disruption."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

