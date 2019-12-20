Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia honours two of Britain's 'Cambridge Five' spies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:05 IST
Russia honours two of Britain's 'Cambridge Five' spies

Russia on Friday honoured two members of the British "Cambridge Five" spy ring who passed information to the Soviet Union with a memorial plaque and a tribute from the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service.

The plaque, unveiled on the day Russia celebrates the work of its security services, was dedicated to Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean and attached to the wall of the building where they lived from 1952-1955 in the city of Samara, then known as Kuibyshev. The ceremony comes as relations between London and Moscow remain strained over everything from the 2018 poisoning in England of a former Russian spy and his daughter to Syria and Ukraine.

The shadowy world of the Cambridge spy ring, which was active from the 1930s until at least the early 1950s and also included Kim Philby, Anthony Blunt, and a fifth man, has long fascinated British audiences. Burgess and Maclean, who were recruited by the Soviets at Cambridge University in the 1930s, worked under Philby at the British Embassy in Washington, before both defected to the Soviet Union in 1951.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, praised Burgess and Maclean for their work in a letter, posted on social media by a lawmaker in Russia's parliament, Alexander Khinshtein, who attended the unveiling. "The 'Cambridge Five', having supplied Soviet intelligence with the most important information for more than 20 years, made a significant contribution to the victory over fascism, the protection of our strategic interests and ensuring the safety of our country," the letter said.

Burgess and Maclean remained in the Soviet Union until their deaths in Moscow in 1963 and 1983 respectively. The plaque reads: "In this building, from 1952-1955, lived Soviet intelligence officers, members of the 'Cambridge Five', Guy Francis Burgess and Donald Maclean."

During Soviet times, Samara was named after Bolshevik revolutionary leader Valerian Kuybyshev. Off-limits to foreigners, it was the secretive heart of the country's space program. Philby, seen as the "Cambridge Five" ringleader, was honoured with his own plaque in 2010 at the headquarters of the foreign intelligence service in Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, which could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians.I am satisfied that ...

HC notice to TN govt on HCP by Nalini Sriharan

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a petition by NaliniSriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case,claiming that she was being illegaly detained in Vellore prison from September...

Cold wave shivers north India as fog affects rail, air traffic in Delhi

Bone-chilling cold conditions prevailed in north India on Friday with fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while the national capital also witnessed a dense foggy day which led to cancellation of flights and delay in tr...

Guj: Cong, BJP blame each other for NRC, CAA protest violence

The opposition Congress and the ruling BJP held each other responsible for the violence and stone pelting during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC exercise in Shah-e-Alam area here on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019