Strict punishment for powerful persons necessary in rape cases: Unnao rape survivor's sister

Strict punishment in rape cases, especially where the convict is a powerful person, is necessary so that one would not even think of committing such a crime, the Unnao rape survivor's sister said as a Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment for raping the woman in 2017, when she was a minor. "There should be strict punishment like this in such crimes, especially against powerful persons, so that no one even thinks of doing something like this with anybody's daughter, sister or wife," she told PTI.

She said justice was meted out but their fight was not over. "We can see justice being done. We hope that like this, we get justice in the rest four cases pending in the court. The fight is not over yet," she said.

She further said, "If anyone goes on to fight against these powerful people, should their family members be killed? This is not justice." On July 28, the rape survivor's car was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

The father of the rape survivor was framed in a case of illegal firearms possession and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died in judicial custody six days later. The trial in the other four cases -- framing of the rape survivor's father in the illegal firearms case, his death in judicial custody, conspiracy of Sengar with others in the accident case and the separate rape case of the survivor by three others -- are going on in the court.

