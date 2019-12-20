UK lawmakers approve first stage of PM Johnson's Brexit legislation
Prime Minister Boris Johnson won initial approval for his Brexit legislation on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain's departure from the European Union by Jan. 31.
Lawmakers voted 358 versus 234 in favour of the second reading of Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the legislation required to ratify the exit deal with Brussels. The remaining parliamentary stages will be completed in January.
