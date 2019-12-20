Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania activist abducted from Dar es Salaam street, rights group says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dodoma
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:56 IST
Tanzania activist abducted from Dar es Salaam street, rights group says
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Men in civilian clothes snatched a Tanzanian human rights activist from a street in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam on Friday, the rights group that employs him said, in what appeared to be the latest in a series of abductions. "We have received distressing news that our officer at the public education unit, Tito Magoti, has been abducted by people in civilian clothes at the Mwenge area in Dar es Salaam," Dar es Salaam-based Legal and Human Rights Centre said on Twitter.

Police said they had no information on the abduction. "I'm actually hearing this report from your journalists. I have no information on that matter," Kinondoni regional police commander Mussa Taibu told Reuters.

The group that employs Magoti has been a vocal advocate for rights in Tanzania, including demanding an investigation into an assassination attempt on leading opposition figure Tundu Lissu, who was shot 16 times by unknown gunmen in September 2017. Since President John Magufuli was elected in late 2015, Tanzania has tightened control of the media and civil society, shutting newspapers and websites, and arrested opposition leaders and restricted political rallies.

The 60-year-old has been nicknamed "The Bulldozer", partly for his forceful leadership style. He denies restricting media freedom and cracking down on democracy and human rights.

Last year, Africa's youngest billionaire and Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji was abducted outside a luxury hotel in Dar es Salaam. He was returned home safely a week later but has not disclosed details of the incident aside from thanking the police at the time. Other prominent Tanzanians have gone missing in recent years. Tanzania said in July it did not know whether investigative journalist Azory Gwanda, who went missing in November 2017 while investigating a series of murders of police and ruling party officials, was dead or alive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UK lawmakers approve Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

British lawmakers on Friday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit deal in a landmark moment after three years of political bickering that sets the United Kingdom firmly on course to leave the European Union next month. Johnsons with...

UPDATE 4-UK on track for Jan. 31 Brexit as PM Johnson wins vote on deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britains departure from the European Union by Jan. 31 after his landslide victory.Lawmak...

Denly defies illness to score England century

Benoni, South Africa, Dec 20 AFP Joe Denly defied illness to score the first century of Englands tour of South Africa when he made 103 on the first day of a non-first-class three-day match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park on Frida...

Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation presided over by Prez Kovind

The Pondicherry Universitys student council on Friday said it will boycott the annual convocation, which will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, to protest state repression against students. The 27th annual convocation of the va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019